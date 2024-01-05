Nazi podcasters who called for Prince Harry's death are going to prison

Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh, hosts of the Nazi podcast Black Wolf Radio, were convicted in a London court of encouraging acts of terrorism after they called for the death of Prince Harry on their show. Gibbons will spend eight years in prison, and his master-race buddy Patten-Walsh will stay in gaol (as they say in merrie olde Englande) for seven years.
From The New York Times:
During the men's trial, the court was told that they had a hatred of mixed-race relationships; that they had called for Prince Harry, whose wife, Meghan Markle, is biracial, to be "judicially killed for treason"; and that they had made hateful remarks about the couple's son, Archie.
"They are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists," the prosecutor Anne Whyte said in court at their trial, according to media reports. "They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech."