Canadian military police threaten sex worker who offers discount to soldiers

Sex work is legal in Canada, but military police are so upset that Christina Lea Gilchrist offered a discount to soldiers that they threatened to charge her with "unlawful use of military uniforms."

"Upon review of your website, it was noticed that you were not only advertising your services wearing a military uniform which is a controlled piece of clothing, but also displaying other parties engaging in sexual acts while also in uniform," military police stated in a message sent to Gilchrist on Dec. 18. But Gilchrist, who offers discounts to Canadian Forces personnel, pointed out she has repeatedly stated in her advertising that she is not nor has never been a member of any military. "I've never walked around in public pretending to be a soldier," she explained. "People in movies dressed up as soldiers aren't impersonating soldiers, so why do (military police) think that I am?"

They warned her, further, that "if it is discovered that you received your uniform from another Canadian Forces member, then an additional charge is present."

The attempted application of "stolen valor" laws to a noble whore is without precedent and appears by all measures to be making fools of the authorities. The Ottowa Citizen reports:

Gilchrist's website has multiple disclaimers emphasizing she has never been a member of any military. Canadian military uniforms and medals are readily available from sellers online and surplus stores throughout the country. The stores purchase the uniforms from the federal government as part of surplus packages. In addition, there are commercially produced copies of Canadian military camouflage pants and jackets.

"I prefer them to be in their uniforms because I am actively a military fetishist," Gilchrist told David Pugliese. "I love them in their uniform."

$200 an hour; $150 if you're in the armed services. Knock yourself out, lads and ladies of the Canadian Armed Forces.