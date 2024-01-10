Couple dies in their South Carolina home with a broken heater at 1,000 degrees

An elderly couple in South Carolina both unexpectedly died in their home — each with a temperature over 106°F. And when authorities, who discovered the bodies during a welfare check over the weekend, noticed the house feeling "extremely hot," they checked the water heater in the basement and found it to be at a shocking 1,000°F.

Just a week earlier, last Wednesday, the house was too cold, according to family members (via Yahoo News) who had called in for the welfare check. So the couple's relatives began "fiddling" with the heater and water heater, both which had been out, until they got it to work again. They left soon after the heat started running, and then became concerned when, after a few days, they hadn't heard from the older couple.

"We … are concerned with why the temperature was so high," said the Spartanburg county coroner, Rusty Clevenger. "We followed through with forensic exams this morning that will require more testing. CO 2 is one test as it was mentioned in the police report. We will continue to investigate."

From Yahoo!: