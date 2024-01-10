Gorgeous embroidery perfectly depicts footprints in snow

Look at this gorgeous piece, Step on Fresh Snow (2021), by Japanese embroidery artist Narumi Takada. It's so beautifully done, and the details are so perfect, it looks exactly like a tiny person has just been walking across a field of fresh, fluffy snow.

I first spotted Step on Fresh Snow in a Facebook group called "Damn, Where Did You Find This Aesthetic?" (which is a terrific group to join if you love all things artistic). They describe the piece:

Footprints painstakingly executed in straight stitch, satin stitch, and backstitch; snow created with punch needle and cut loops.

For more of Narumi Takada's terrific artwork, head over to X/Twitter or Instagram.