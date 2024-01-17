Expert laughs at pro-kidnapping MAGA congressperson's claim Trump's border separations kept kids safe

Congressperson Anna Paulina Luna of Florida gets laughed at over claims the Trump-era family separation policy kept children safe.

Rep. Luna is desperate to claim the Trump-era policy of family separation was a good and well-thought-out measure ensuring the safety of children and not just a Stephen Miller terrorist tactic. So desperate, Luna starts referring to the parents who had their children stolen from them as "quote-unquote parents" to imply they were not also victims here. Cato Institute immigration expert David Bier called to testify before Congress, laughed out loud, and marveled at her insane speculation.

Rep. Luna has a heated exchange with a witness pic.twitter.com/MNqAemubRZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2024

It seems the Congressperson was pretty upset about being laughed at on the record. She blasted Mr. Bier with a fantasy list of alleged reasons the parents seeking asylum with their children were something else.