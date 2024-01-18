At the Replay Museum in Florida you can play more than 120 classic arcade games and pinball machines

At the Replay Museum in Florida you can play more than 120 retro games and pinball machines. Admission includes free play on all the machines for as long as you want. This nostalgia-filled treasure trove of arcade machines began as a couple's private collection, and was founded in 2014.

In the museum you'll find classic favorites like Frogger, Gauntlet, Pacman, Asteroids Deluxe, and so much more. This looks like it would be such a fun day trip. If I visit Florida in the future, the Replay Museum will definitely be on my list of places to visit.

From Atlas Obscura: "The world's largest pinball machine, Hercules by Atari, turns heads, and the Addams Family pinball machine and Moonwalker arcade game rank as the most popular. The museum sees roughly 30,000 visitors a year and has grown over time to include donated games from other museums and others from public or private collections."

