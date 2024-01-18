Combine your laptop and tablet in one with this $394 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Windows 10

TL;DR: Multitask without missing a beat thanks to this refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 6, which has a Grade "B" rating, type cover, and pre-installed Windows 10 for only $393.99 (reg. $849)!

There's nothing quite like the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. A must-have combo of tablet and laptop, you won't want to leave home without it. Whether you're in work or play mode, this refurbished device with a Grade "B" rating is your trusty sidekick!

Now, it's on sale for only $393.99 (reg. $849). It comes with the Surface itself, and other goodies like a type cover, power card, and Windows 10 pre-installed.

At its heart is an 8th Gen Intel Core processor — the brain behind your brilliant ideas, which can effortlessly power through everyday tasks to those bursts of creative genius. Take this lightweight powerhouse anywhere, and forget about constantly searching for an outlet. With up to 13.5 hours of battery power, you're free to surf the web, binge-watch whatever you want, or get work done without a hitch!

Now, let's talk about the Type Cover. Redesigned for comfort and efficiency, its keys are spread out just right, making typing feel as familiar as your old-school laptop. And the trackpad? It's bigger, smoother, and ready for precision moves.

Windows 10 onboard means you're armed with all your favorite apps, lightning-fast performance, and ironclad security. The PixelSense Display is 12.3 inches of touchscreen bliss, responding to your every swipe and tap, and provides generous screen real estate for any activity.

Dive into Studio mode by dropping that Kickstand low. It's the perfect canvas for your writing and drawing escapades. Or switch to Tablet mode with the built-in Kickstand closed for easy streaming, reading, and more.

Front camera? Crystal clear. Perfect for making your presence felt in video meetings and calls. This Surface's Grade "B" rating ensures it's in excellent working condition, but it may have some light scuffing or scratches on its exterior.

Give yourself the handiest tech upgrade with this laptop and tablet combo!

Get this refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 6, which is ready to be your multitasking PIC (partner in creativity!), for just $393.99 (reg. $849) for a limited time!

StackSocial prices subject to change.