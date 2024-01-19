Oklahoma bill seeks to indoctrinate and permit journalists

A new bill introduced by the Chairperson of the State Republican Party, Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm, would require journalists to register with the state, participate in indoctrination, and be subject to drug tests.

This is a horrific attempt to regulate journalism and control what the public can know. There is room, however, in so terrible a thing as this attempt to destroy the freedom of the press to laugh. The bill includes the following text: "a propaganda-free safety training course of no less than eight (8) hours as prescribed by the State Department of Education, which shall be developed in coordination with PragerU." Yes, the creation of a "propaganda-free" course with known right-wingnut propaganda creator PragerU.