These open-ear conduction wireless headphones are more than half off today

TL;DR: These smart Open Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones let you listen to music while still keeping your ears open to the world around you. Usually $79, right now you can grab them with more than half off, for just $33.99.

It's a simple fact: Work, the daily commute, studying… it's all way more fun when you're listening to music. But, we can't always do that – due to pesky social norms like being 'sociable' or having to 'talk to colleagues'. At least, that's true of listening to music on regular old headphones, which cover or insert in the ear and block out all other sounds. But, the clever technology of these Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones means that you can listen to your favorite tunes while still keeping your ears open to the world around you. Even better, you can grab them on sale now for just $33.99 – more than half off the regular price of $79.

That means being able to comfortably use these wireless headphones all day, while still staying alert to the outside world, conversations around you, traffic and more. Instead of inserting into the ear, these wireless headphones sit easily over the ear, using the latest open-ear conduction technology to send sounds direct to your inner ear. Nifty, huh?

The other thing we love about embracing conduction cans? They're seriously comfortable. These in particular are super lightweight; ideal for wearing all day for back to back Zoom meetings, phone calls, or while working out or jogging. Forget the discomfort of inner-ear headphones – these babies are about as non-invasive as you can get.

Simply connect via Bluetooth to your device, and you'll be able to listen to music and podcasts, make calls from your smartphone thanks to their built-in microphone, and even use them during the most vigorous of workouts, thanks to them being IPX6 water-resistant, too.

In fact, their comfort has won them converted fans across the internet. As one recent verified customer reviewed with five stars, "Very comfortable to wear and long battery life. Also has very good sound quality. I would recommend these."

Boost your listening experience all day with these Open Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones, on sale for $33.99 now (regularly $79).



