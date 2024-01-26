Boebert wants forced birth babies to clean toilets

Struggling to remain in Congress, Lauren Boebert makes a nonsensical argument by smashing together two of her terrible platforms: forcing women to carry children they have determined they should not and ignoring asylum seekers.

Lauren Boebert's latest argument for forced birth is that she belives an increased birthrate would close our borders. Forgetting that the United States was founded for and by people fleeing oppressive governments, Colorado's wandering congressperson is seeking to create big oppressive government. She'd like to turn asylum seekers away at the border, and force women to carry babies to term that the women carrying the babies have determined they should not to fuel a replacement workforce. The whole thing is nutty, but evil!