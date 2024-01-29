Civil War gun found in Gettysburg Walmart trash

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania was the location of the brutal battle that marked a turning point in the Civil War. More than 150 years later, one remaining soldier has apparently given up. Last Tuesday, a Walmart employee in the town found a Civil War revolver tossed in the trash in the store parking lot. Talk about period rush!

Unfortunately, no information has been released about whether it was a Union or Confederate firearm.

According to Penn Live, "No further information was released about how the gun may have ended up in the trash nor where it came from. The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum is located less than four miles away."