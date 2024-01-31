Nikki Haley says Kamala Harris shouldn't be President because she is black

The last Black President of the United States did things Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley didn't like, so she doesn't want another one.

In this clip, when asked why a Kamala Harris Presidency "sends chills down her spine," the answer was because of President Obama. Haley proceeds to equivocate and places the blame on Obama being Black and dodges blaming white supremacists. Regardless that Haley is the Republican Party's last stand against Trump, she is still an odious racist.

When asked why a Kamala Harris presidency would send chills down her spine, Nikki Haley says it's because the first black president in our country "caused division."

And so that's why 'we can't have another one.'

— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 31, 2024

Maybe this is how Haley appeals to Trump's base, but it is disgusting.