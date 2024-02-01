Biden leads Trump by 22% with women

A new poll by Quinnipiac shows Donald Trump is chasing away women voters.

Trump's campaign strategy to alienate women and independent voters appears to be working according to plan. While President Biden only holds a 6-point lead in the "General Election" category of a Quinnipiac poll released yesterday, his numbers are blowing Trump out of the water in the critical categories of Women (Biden up 22%) and Independents (Biden up 12%.) Women make up over 50% of this country, and Trump keeps reminding them he's the guy who stripped away their rights.

As signs point to the 2024 presidential election being a repeat of the 2020 race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Biden holds a lead over Trump 50 – 44 percent among registered voters in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today.

In Quinnipiac University's December 20, 2023 poll, the same hypothetical 2024 general election matchup was 'too close to call' as President Biden received 47 percent support and former President Trump received 46 percent support.

In today's poll, Democrats (96 – 2 percent) and independents (52 – 40 percent) support Biden, while Republicans (91 – 7 percent) support Trump.

The gender gap is widening.

Women 58 – 36 percent support Biden, up from December when it was 53 – 41 percent.

Men 53 – 42 percent support Trump, largely unchanged from December when it was 51 – 41 percent.