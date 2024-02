After 86 years in business, Jeffery's Toys—the real life toy shop in San Francisco that inspired "Toy Story"—is closing.

The co-owner of Jeffery's Toys, Matthew Lunn, worked at Pixar as an animator for 'Toy Store' and often used his dad—and the store—as research and references for the film.

Increased costs and crime-related safety issues were cited as the reasons for closure.

Previously: Toy Story turns 27 today