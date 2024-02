This extreme snowboarding video makes my heart race a little too fast. The video of athlete Jakob Weger shows him skiing down what looks like a near-completely vertical mountain. Yikes!

A few moments in the video it looks as if he's just free falling through mid-air. I admire the talent (and madness) it must take to go on an extreme snowboarding mission like this one.

From instagram:

"Straightline to heaven 🙏🏻🚀 .Shot on @insta360 X3"

Previously: A glimpse into the world of extreme snowboarding