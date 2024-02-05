A 300-year-old lemon just sold for $1,750

The proprietors of Brettells Auctioneers & Valuers in Shropshire, England were preparing a 19th century cabinet to be photographed for sale when they found a curious item. Rolling around in the back of a drawer was a rock-hard lemon inscribed with the following: "Given By Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter."

According to the auctioneers, the cabinet was brought to them by a family who claimed a late uncle was the previous owner.

The auctioneers put the lemon and the cabinet on the block separately. Incredibly, the lemon sold for $1,780 while the cabinet went for just $40.