The Capote Tapes is a "tantalizing" documetary about the writer

If the FX series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" is too soap opera-esque for you, try this 2019 documentary "The Capote Tapes." Its format follows Capote's life and career using actual audio recordings of remembrances by people in his life: partners, fellow writers, his adopted daughter, and, yes, "the Swans" themselves.

"Answered Prayers was meant to be Truman Capote's greatest masterpiece, an epic portrait of New York's glittering jet-set society. Instead, it sparked the downfall of the iconic author of Breakfast at Tiffany's and In Cold Blood. Through never-before-heard audio archives and interviews with Capote's famous friends and infamous enemies, The Capote Tapes reveals the rise and fall of one of America's most influential writers and public figures." —Greenwich Entertainment

The Capote Tapes' historic film clips and candid photos are fantastic. Who needs added drama?

