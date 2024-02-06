Lauren Boebert gets a restraining order against ex-husband

Lauren Boebert, her time as U.S. Congresswoman for her rural Colorado district nearing its end, was today granted a restraining order against her ex-husband Jayson. The two were involved in a public fracas at a restaurant last month, and Jayson faces charges in connection with it and a second confrontation days later with their son. Boebert accused her ex of threatening to harm her and entering the family's home without permission.

In her request, she mentioned their Jan. 6 argument in a restaurant where he claimed she had hit him — a claim he later recanted and that police eventually said was unfounded. Jayson Boebert was uncooperative when police responded at the restaurant, which led to charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer, according to court documents.

Jayson Boebert said he's just learning of the restraining order. In a text message to The Associated Press, he said he went into the home to clean it up in preparation for the arrival of "her Granny." He also said that he was in fact the victim at the restaurant. "I would never harm Lauren I just want to move on and be in peace."

He also accused his ex-wife of using the restraining order to "justify" her move to a new congressional district.