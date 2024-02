As Boing Boing pal Syd Garon said when he shared this video, "Usually, I'm like 'oh yeah, another two-headed animal, whatever, cool." This one though, this one is.. memorable.

It's astonishing that this happy mutant cow has lived so long with this condition, called diprosopus. I hope the cow's name is Janus.

Step right up to see more two-headed animals here!

(via r/Weird)