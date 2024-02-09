You can see the gears turning as these MAGA cultists struggle with cognitive dissonance (video)

MAGA cultists' hypocritical adoration of their Orange Idol leaves them out on a ledge when they are asked about a pardon for Hunter Biden.

Double standards, hypocrisy, and only being fair to people with a red cap are core to the MAGA ideology. Ignoring the fact their glorious leader, Donald Trump, only cares about himself and could not give a rat's ass what happens to his mob of morons as long as they keep funding him, these MAGAs just want to see someone else suffer.

None of these people really knows what Hunter or Joe Biden has done in their lives. They have bought into the false equivalence that somehow Hunter Biden's tax problems and Donald Trump's failed insurrection are the same crime.

via RebelHQ