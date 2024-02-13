Caracal owner's YouTube account makes me extremely anxious

Ownership of big cats as pets is heavily federally restricted, largely for safety reasons—and after seeing one in action, I can understand why. Pumba Caracal is a YouTube channel all about the eponymous caracal and his owners, and its videos are as cute as they are anxiety-inducing. On the one hand, aww, adorable cat!

On the other, that thing is definitely going to eat your face. I'd back off after the first hiss.

Granted, he does allow his owners to cuddle him… so maybe it's more begrudging respect than outright hostility. Still, I wouldn't want to sleep down the hall from this guy.