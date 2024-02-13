Tree expert taste-tests sawdust bread

Yes, really. The horrific last-ditch meal of generations past has become consumable (literally) content- but, granted, I'd be hard-pressed to find anyone more qualified to sample bread made from sawdust.

YouTuber justinthetrees has built an online presence around his encyclopedic knowledge of trees, wood and the byproducts thereof- so really, one could say that a video in which he attempts to differentiate species of trees by eating sawdust bread serves as the ultimate test of his self-proclaimed skills. If not an exercise in masochism.

The only thing more impressive than his resilience is how many he manages to get right. No one can call him a fake tree fan in good conscience anymore, but I am concerned about his gastric health.