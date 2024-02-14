Watch these newborn baby bobtail skinks lapping up some tasty vittles for their very first meal

I'm totally in love with these newborn baby (and this mama!) bobtail skinks. I can't stop watching this 30-second clip of the adorable baby lizards—who were born yesterday!—rhythmically lapping up their tasty vittles next to mama lizard. The video was shared by Wild Animals Australia, who provides context:

If newborn bobtail skinks having their very first meal doesn't give you happy vibes, then I'm not sure what will. This is the first meal for the two little ones. At 60grams and 70grams, the plate chewing mum licking minors, will be released into the wild when mum is fully recuperated. Ms. Bobtail was bought into care after a horrific fire with severe burns and needed extensive care. Thankfully the team from Darling Range Wildlife Shelter WA and carer Tania Cowley are the very best in the business and all three will head to release when ready.

The Darling Range Wildlife Shelter in Western Australia also posted a shorter version of the video, explaining that they had saved the mama and her two unborn babies from the recent Wanneroo Fires.

Animalia provides more info about bobtail skinks:

Tiliqua rugosa, most commonly known as the shingleback lizard or bobtail lizard, is a short-tailed, slow-moving species of blue-tongued skink (genus Tiliqua ) endemic to Australia. It is commonly known as the shingleback or sleepy lizard. Three of its four recognised subspecies are found in Western Australia, where the bobtail name is most frequently used. The fourth subspecies, T. rugosa asper, is the only one native to eastern Australia, where it goes by the common name of the eastern shingleback. . . T. rugosa has a short, wide, stumpy tail that resembles its head and may serve the purpose of confusing predators. The tail also contains fat reserves, which are drawn upon during brumation in winter, during which many lizards perform a behaviour similar to hibernation except they require water every day, but can go without food. This skink is an omnivore; it eats snails and plants and spends much of its time browsing through vegetation for food. In human habitation, it is often seen basking on roadsides or other paved areas.

