The International Court of Justice has made it difficult for the public to view the Assange extradition hearing

Legally speaking, and by the ICJ's own admission, the Julian Assange extradition hearing is public. So why, then, do members of the public have to jump over so many hurdles in order to remotely watch the hearing, on account of how the hearing is for the public? The public should be allowed to watch the hearing like any other public hearing.

I don't have any other way to say "public" or "hearing" in a fun or creative way and I refuse to pick up a thesaurus.

Anyway, the public, in regards to this hearing, despite being held at the International Court of Justice, is limited to viewers in England or Wales. If my math is right on this, and you're welcome to correct me if it's not, the population of the southeastern quadrant of the UK doesn't constitute a sizeable percentage of the greater public.

Recent big-name proceedings at the ICJ have been readily available to anyone with an internet connection, no statement of inquiry, identity and location necessary. So why, then, is this trial so secretive? Why the threat of two years imprisonment if you share the link with somebody?

I urge everybody reading this post to contact the court as specified at listoffice@administrativecourtoffice.justice.gov.uk, and apply to watch online, following the rules in para 4 of the court order above. If you are outside the UK, please include in your reasons that the United States is making explicitly in this case a claim of universal jurisdiction for its Espionage Act over the whole world, so everybody is affected including you. Craig Murray, craigmurray.org

