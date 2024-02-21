Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called out for grifting

MAGA moron and Trump sycophant Marjorie Taylor Greene got called out for grifting in the style of her orange idol.

Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene is grifting off the invented border crisis while doing all she can to prolong it. Greene is called out; any credibility she may feign to possess is shredded.

Call the fire dept. Marge just got burned! 😂



Greene has isolated herself in Congress after wrapping herself aboard Kevin McCarthy's speakership, but she has learned from her orange apostle. Selling "Defund the FBI" tee-shirts and hats, while complaining about terrorism is pure Trump.