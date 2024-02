Oh, how far the Old Grey Lady has fallen!

These social media broadcasts demonstrate that the New York Times is working hard for one side, and that side isn't Democracy. Here is an example of NBC's reporting on Biden's student debt relief programs, and the New York Times griping about them.

NBC: "Biden helps people, and here is how to get help" vs. NYT: "Biden gives away $138B, and no one cares." Lots of people care; they are being let out from under often crippling student loan debt.