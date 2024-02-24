Babies kick their way to fitness with vintage 1940s workout machine

This unusual device from the 40s was supposed to help strengthen babies legs to prepare them for walking and crawling. The baby lies down in a cradle underneath a set of bars that, when kicked, move the baby around in circles and give it a workout.

The narrator of the video says:

Here's an invention with a dual purpose. Not only does it give the baby something to do when he's not eating or sleeping, but it also develops the leg muscles, making every child a potential soccer star. Incidentally, the idea is a great boon to parents, for the infant, having got incredibly bored with the treadmill, takes refuge in sleep.

This device looks pretty fun and relaxing if you ask me. I'd much prefer this workout machine over anything they have to offer at the gym. Can I get one custom-made for myself?

