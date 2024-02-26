NASA seeking Martians for one-year pretend mission

Help wanted: Spend one year in NASA's simulated Mars habitat on Earth. This is the second simulated Mars "surface mission" to help the space agency prepare for a real human mission to the Red Planet. Called a Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), lift off (touch down?) is slated for spring 2025.

According to NASA, "Each CHAPEA mission involves a four-person volunteer crew living and working inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat based at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The habitat, called the Mars Dune Alpha, simulates the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors. Crew tasks include simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise, and crop growth."

NASA is looking for healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers, 30-55 years old, and proficient in English for effective communication between crewmates and mission control. Applicants should have a strong desire for unique, rewarding adventures and interest in contributing to NASA's work to prepare for the first human journey to Mars."

While the announcement specifies that it's a "volunteer crew," it also states "Compensation for participating in the mission is available. More information will be provided during the candidate screening process."