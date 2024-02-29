While Trump rehashes 2020 election at the border, Texas community tells him: "You are not welcome" (video)

Well, this was predictable. As President Biden and former border cagekeeper Donald Trump separately visited the U.S.-Mexico border today, Trump spoke to a crowd in Eagle Pass, Texas — not about problem solving, of course, but about, yes, you guessed it (yawn) — the 2020 election. (See second video below, posted by Acyn.)

Meanwhile, one Eagle Pass resident spoke his — and his community's — mind, addressing Trump at a community press conference: "Mr. Trump …You are not welcome."

"Mr. Trump, change your ways," said Jessie Fuentes. "Because what you're doing is hurting the people who need the most help."

Our community, if you were to study the demographics, you know, it's not easy. It's not easy being on the border," he continued. "And this unwanted attention, this unwanted militarization of our community is unwelcome. You are not welcome." (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

As a side note, President Biden was welcome in Brownsville, Texas, where he spent his time speaking to border patrol agents.

