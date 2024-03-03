Game Scent aims to bring smell-o-vision to gaming

It's a strange sales pitch: being able to smell your games as you play them. Although it's certainly not anything I've ever asked for as a dedicated gamer, startup Game Scent AI promises to bring smell-o-vision into the real world.

As the name implies, Game Scent will be powered by AI, which monitors your game's audio (yes, just the audio) and releases fitting scents. Only a handful are included with the $180 module, with the rest (including 'human exertion') available as "DLC". At least the company understands the nickel-and-diming state of the gaming industry.

Game Scent has been announced – @GameScentAi



Sophisticated AI releases real scents alongside your gameplay including smells of:



– Gunfire

– Explosions

– Racing

– Storm

– Forest



Upgraded DLC scents include:



– Napalm

– Human Exertion

– Ocean

– Golf course



🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RnbnyzZrKL — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 27, 2024

Gaming incense, everyone. I can't say I've ever wanted to smell blood, gunsmoke and sheep dung as I battle my way through Red Dead Redemption 2– you're probably better off playing something like Flower with this instead.

