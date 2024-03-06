Panda and monitor lizards smuggled in picnic baskets intercepted at airport

Customs officials at Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport busted six people attempted to smuggle snakes, parrots, monitor lizards, and even a red panda in a picnic basket. Their destination was Mumbai.

According to the BBC News, "the Thai customs department released photos showing the red panda – an endangered species – inside a basket, and a parrot shut in a plastic container. Snakes were coiled together in cloth bags."

The suspected smugglers are facing 10 years behind bars.

