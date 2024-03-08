Tire falls off jet departing San Francisco, crushing vehicles in parking lot

The tire fell off, reports ABC 7 News out of San Francisco.

A tire fell off a United Airlines flight departing from San Francisco International Airport to Osaka, Japan Thursday morning, officials confirmed. "At approximately 11:35 a.m., United Flight 35 departing to Osaka lost a portion of landing gear tire during takeoff," a United representative said.

Footage circulating online shows exactly what you want it to show: the tire falling off. The footage was posted by Cali Planes and the magic moment is 10:40 in.

And here's some footage of the crushed vehicles in the parking lot: