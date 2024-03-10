Uncover the hidden messages in the Wanda Gág's "Millions of Cats"(1928), considered the oldest children's book still in print

Wanda Hazel Gág's Millions of Cats (1928) is considered the oldest children's book still in print and has just entered the public domain. This timeless gem will delight cat-lovers with its beautiful pen and ink illustrations and hand lettering. The book won a Newbery award in 1929 and helped popularize the double-page spread in children's books.



Although Millions of Cats can be read as a sweet children's story about pets, it has also been interpreted as an anti-capitalist tale about "the barrenness of bourgeois living, greed, competition, environmental degradation, and senseless violence." This makes it an interesting read for all ages.

