Watch this sleepy raccoon yawning, stretching, and settling in for the night

This sleepy raccoon is the exact mood lifter I needed today! His name is Señor Sanchez and he lives in Jupiter, Florida with his human family and raccoon little sister, Luna. I just love watching the videos on Sanchez's social media. The camera used for many of them is mounted directly above the desk drawer that he's made into his den, so you can see him stretching, cleaning himself, yawning, and snoozing with his cute fluffy belly just hanging out for all to see. He is absolutely adorable—I cannot get enough!

His human explains in this video—where you can see his entire room and how it's set up—why he sleeps at night in a desk drawer:

The desk drawer has been his den ever since he was a little guy. He sleeps in some of the most uncomfortable-looking positions and refuses cushions in his den while his little sister Luna prefers cushions and chooses drawers with clothes in them. He prefers to climb into his den by himself and exit under the drawer. I briefly remove the drawer in the morning to prompt him to use his litterbox before I switch it out for the day. Overall he rules his kingdom well and is gracious to the little one we introduced this past year.

His human further explains that:

Raccoons are den animals, they choose to sleep in tight places. He has an entire room and closet to sleep in but he chooses to sleep in the drawer because that is his den. He removes all pillows, towels, and cushions we place in there and he refuses to go to the chiropractor.

See more of the cute critter on Instagram or TikTok.

