Mystery miscreant shaving outdoor cats

A mystery miscreant is grabbing and shaving outdoor cats in the towns of Lambourn and Hungerford, England. The first incidents occurred last summer and after a break, the cat shaver has returned.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has warned people to keep their cats inside as much as possible. Meanwhile, the nonprofit Animals Lost and Found created a map to track the episodes, which there have been more than a dozen.

From NewburyToday:

Several cat owners contacted the NWN to say their pets had been shaved in various spots. This week, one owner from Lambourn posted on social media: "Keep your cats inside – the phantom cat shaver is about again." Another posted: "My cat has been shaved constantly for months now…it's weird."

Uh, yeah.