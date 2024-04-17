Rooster runs like excited dog to greet his human mom when she comes home (video)

A rooster named Yankee becomes one of the dogs when he hears his human mom come home, sprinting across the entire yard to greet her. And she seems just as excited to see Yankee as she is to see her two doggos.

"You're so handsome," she says, hugging the rooster, who had just been dancing for her. And when she runs toward the house, Yankee chases after her.

According to the woman's TikTok page, the rooster has bonded with her and this is "his reaction every evening when I come home from work." He even likes to sit in her lap. And although this family also has 14 chickens, when mama comes home, she's the only gal for him. (See video below, posted by lena_virginia.)

Via ParadePets

