Marjorie Taylor Greene goes berserk: "Republican party wants to … stab Americans in the face!" (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene's outrage just hit a higher ceiling, hilariously and unintentionally self-parodying herself as she raged over Speaker Mike Johnson and his push for Ukraine aid.

"I don't care if the Speaker's office becomes a revolving door! If that's exactly what needs to happen, then let it be!" Georgia's angriest peach spewed on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast earlier today.

"But the days are over for the old Republican party that wants to fund foreign wars and murder people in foreign lands while they stab the American people in their face! And refuuuse to protect Americans and fix our problems," she continued, sounding a lot like Junior Trump did last night when he said Republican leaders "are not our friends." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Interestingly, Junior and Moscow Marge have teamed up against the sentiments of king-wannabe Donald Trump, who said just six days ago, after meeting with Johnson, that "we're getting along very well with the speaker," he's doing a "very good job," and Trump is sure "Marjorie understands that." Oops, looks like Trump's been sleeping on the job — or in the courtroom, as it were.