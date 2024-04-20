Darth Vader hot sauce on the way

Truff, a maker of truffle hot sauces, is introducing a special Dark Side hot sauce in time for Star Wars Day: Darth Vader hot sauce.

From Truff:

Star Wars Dark Side Hot Sauce draws inspiration from the depths of the dark side, igniting a fusion of flavors that boldly pushes the boundaries of spiciness to new heights.This is TRUFF's hottest hot sauce to date, featuring a unique blend of fiery ghost peppers with real black winter truffles. It is a culinary masterpiece that leaves an enduring impression, a heat that echoes the profound depth of the Star Wars galaxy.

The imagery clearly alludes to Mustafar, which is kind of messed up since surely Anakin hates lava as much as he hates sand. It comes in a super fancy gift box, and the cap is a likeness of Darth Vader's head. It will likely be expensive, but unfortunately, I love Star Wars and hot sauce, so I don't really have any choice but to buy it. I already have several bottles of Truff hot sauce in my fridge, however, so I can vouch for how good they are.



