The Doll Garden of Sabile is a peculiar garden in Sabile, Latvia, where you can find hundreds of Life-size straw dolls on display

The Doll Garden of Sabile [atlas obscura] is a peculiar garden in Sabile, Latvia, where you can find hundreds of Life-size straw dolls on display.

The more than 200 dolls that haunt this uncanny wonderland can be seen in an array of poses depicting everyday activities. You can find dolls cooking, gardening, getting married, playing on a see-saw, and more.

From Atlas Obscura:

'The dolls are all the creation of one woman who tends to knock around the garden. She doesn't seem to have any set explanation for the garden, simply saying, "They are just dolls." The straw figures of policemen, singers, children, and parents all have a face that has been painted or drawn on their blank, fabric heads. Unsettlingly, they all have a similar grimace that can seem a bit… unsettling.'

I wonder what it's like for the woman who lives with the dolls to look out her window at night and see all the dolls' silhouettes in the yard. I hope I can visit this wonderfully weird place one day.

See also: Take a tour of this deserted Japanese village populated with scarecrows