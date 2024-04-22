Kremlin crony drools over Marjorie Taylor Greene's fashion sense and heterosexuality

Russia's state TV rushed to praise Comrade Marjorie for doing Putin's dirty work on the home front, following her latest threat to block Ukraine aid.

One host gushed that the QAnon Queen "is one of a few members of Congress who is trying to look like a person in an old-fashioned sense of the word. She is a blonde who wears white coats with a fur collar. She is demonstratively heterosexual."

Keep rocking that aryan aesthetic, Marj. Vlad digs it!

Russian State TV praising Marge: "Greene is a real beauty. She is a blond who wears white coats with a fur collar. She's demonstrably heterosexual." https://t.co/v9HQU5BJCi pic.twitter.com/aZVj23RTN4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024

