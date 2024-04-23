77-year-old Trump worried about leaky Pecker

Donald Trump's been having a tough time in the courtroom these past couple of weeks — the flatulence, the narcolepsy, the repulsive body odor. Now the tangerine-tinted tyrant has something else to worry about: a leaker Pecker.

David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer, is testifying in the hush money trial against his former pal. On Monday he took the stand to explain his "catch-and-kill" method to buy negative stories about Trump and then simply not publish them.

From Snopes (which debunked the funny MSNBC chyron reading "Trump Worried About Pecker Leaking":

On 24 August 2018, news outlets reported that David Pecker, the CEO of the National Enquirer, had been granted immunity by federal prosecutors in exchange for providing information about President Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in regards to hush payments made to at least two women during the 2016 presidential election.

From The Washington Post:

Jurors are expected to hear evidence of a meeting at Trump Tower in summer 2015 involving Pecker, Cohen and Trump in which Pecker agreed "to use his media empire to help the defendant's campaign," Colangelo said in court Monday. The three men, the prosecutor said, "struck an agreement at that meeting together — they conspired to influence the 2016 presidential election." He said Pecker would act as "eyes and ears for the campaign," attacking Trump's political opponents and seeking out positive coverage as the election progressed.

Pecker only testified for about 30 minutes yesterday before the court closed. He resumed his testimony today.

Drip by drip, the truth is coming out.