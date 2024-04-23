Pet hair removal tool that is better than magic

Magic usually involves creepy old men with doves in their pants; this removes hair and lint from clothes.

I have three dogs: one white, one brown, and one black. This tool removes all sorts of pet hair, from thin and whispy to fur tumbleweeds. Swiping the business end of this rake over my tee shirt fills the air with loose dog hair. Removing hair from couches, car seats, and any cloth surface seems like a breeze.

Pet Hair Removal Tool,BSIWWO Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover,Multi Fabric Edge and Carpet Rake,Pet Hair Remover for Couch,Dog Hair Remover and Cat Hair Remover for Rugs,Couch&Pet Towers(Blue) via Amazon