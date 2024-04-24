Stable genius Lara Trump just informed us that the U.S. actually has 81 states (video)

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump just informed her MAGA fans that the United States is actually a lot bigger than anyone could have guessed.

"We're going to have lawyers in all the major polling locations across the country. We have lawsuits in 81 states right now," announced the stable genius — aka Donald Trump's sycophantic daughter-in-law — on Newsmax. Wow, that's pretty impressive. With all those extra people to reach, no wonder the RNC is broke.

And apparently, host Eric Bolling was also aware of the sudden surplus of states, as the bored-looking man did not react with even a flinch or twitch when he heard the surprising alternative facts. (See video below, posted by DNC War Room.)