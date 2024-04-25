Juror #2's media diet may decide if Democracy lives or dies

The jury is chosen, the trial is underway. I deeply hope these twelve citizens can find a way to convict Donald Trump. It would mean that somehow the world has not completely, totally and permanently spun off its axis. But one juror is scaring the bejeezus out of me.

Juror #2.

This piece in the NY Times looks at very telling info that was pulled from the juror questionnaires:

One key part of the questionnaire asked about the prospective juror's media diet, having them identify which media they consume from a list of more than a dozen news organizations and social media platforms.

Most of the jurors have perfectly normal answers. Here's the NY Times chart:

Juror #2 gets all his news from Truth Social and Twitter? Oy. That's like saying I get all my food at McDonalds. First of all, it's not really food. But also, it's extremely unhealthy.

Mrs. Luadha says I'm given to hyperbole from time to time, but I really fear that Juror # 2 could be just as responsible as Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg for the end of democracy.

Note to self: limit media intake til the trial is over.