Donald Trump gripes at courthouse that the Stormy Daniels affair trial keeps him from Melania on her birthday (video)

As Donald Trump enters the courthouse to face his Stormy Daniels affair trial, he greets his morning camera committee by feigning grief over the fact that it's Melania's birthday and he can't spend it with her.

"I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her but I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial. Terrible," cries the MAGA martyr, who, 18 years ago, couldn't care less about being with Melania (and their infant son) during his stormy hush-hush escapade. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Meanwhile, MeidasTouch Network editor Ron Filipkowski pointed out last year on Melania's birthday that the busy ladies' man seemed to have many more important things to do than to think about his cuckquean wife.

"Trump has made 30 posts today. Not one about Melania's birthday though. Not to worry, Lindsay's got it covered," Filipkowski posted on X (see below), referring to Senator Lindsay Graham, who, unlike Trump, took a few seconds out of his day last year to wish Melania a happy birthday.

Trump claims he would be with Melania for her birthday but he has to be in court pic.twitter.com/fZqmEK166G — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2024

Trump has made about 30 posts today. Not one about Melania's birthday though. Not to worry, Lindsey's got it covered. pic.twitter.com/mrh4SOj3RW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2023

In reality, Donald and Melania have long ignored each other's birthdays — including three years ago when Melania did not show up to Trump's 75th birthday bash. No violins here, folks.