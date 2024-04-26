Marques Brownlee tries Disney's 360° treadmill

YouTuber Marques Brownlee got to try Disney's nearly-ready for VR 360° treadmill.

The problem with VR remains that no one wants to suit up and walk to Amazon to buy a book to download to their Kindle. It has been a solution for problems already solved better in almost all instances. Even the few games that seem made to be played in VR that I have tried were flops.

Brownlee's experience and observations of the moving floor are right on. Lots of experience using the treadmill will make it feel more natural. I still wonder what applications will be developed to make me want to use them. The short bit with the BD droids, however, makes me want to see them in person.

