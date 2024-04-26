This trailer for Jim Henson Idea Man made me cry

Three people died too young and broke my heart: Jim Henson, Douglas Adams, and Carrie Fisher. Of those, at least Jim Henson's legacy continues through the characters — and entire worlds — he created. I am old enough that Sesame Street has been around my whole life and was an essential part of my childhood. Thanks to the show, I knew my alphabet and even a little Spanish before I went to preschool. The Muppet Show, Labyrinth, and the Dark Crystal are all masterpieces, and I will fight you on this. Even though I was, at least technically, an adult when he died, I cried. Thankfully, through his wife and children, the Jim Henson Company continued, and continues today, making magic.

In an upcoming documentary, we will get a closer look at the man behind all these wonderful things:

"Jim Henson Idea Man" takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.

I'm definitely not crying at a preview for a documentary.

As this is appearing on Disney+, they probably won't talk about the fact that Frank Oz believes that Disney is responsible for Henson's death.