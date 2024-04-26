Toxic influencer Andrew Tate to stand trial on sex trafficking and rape charges

Incel influencer Andrew Tate (37) and his brother Tristan (35) will be tried in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, reports The Guardian. The Tates were indicted 10 months ago, spending several months under house arrest while authorities investigated the allegations,

Unsurprisingly, Tate is wailing about the "unlawful" decision to proceed to trial. His lawyer claims it "lacks legal basis and reasoning." Translation: they're terrified the overwhelming evidence, bolstered by Tate's own repulsive online admissions, will put him behind bars for decades.

Tate has touted himself as "an amazing role model" simply for acquiring wealth, mansions, cars, and "unlimited women" to do with as he pleases through exploitation. A self-professed "misogynist," he has cultivated a cult following by spewing vile, dehumanizing statements about women. From explicitly describing physically assaulting women with lines like "bang out the machete, boom in her face," to degrading non-virgins as "used goods" and lusting after teenagers for being exposed to "less dick," Tate cemented a reputation for being a cesspool of toxic masculinity.