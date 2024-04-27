The iconic windmill that decorates the Moulin Rouge Cabaret in Paris has collapsed like a dying diva in the third act. The New York Times reports that the blades fell off, probably around midnight Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the accident, except for perhaps civic pride. The venue has been operating for over a hundred years, and has found a new legion of fans, thanks to the stage and screen musical Moulin Rouge.

It built a reputation for hosting whirlwind nights and extravagant shows, and its dancers played a paramount role in bringing the frenzied style of the modern cancan dance to the mainstream. In recent years, it has sought to attract a younger crowd, and opened a rooftop bar near the windmill blades.

A "mechanical problem" is the only explanation for the incident so far. The good news is, you cancan still see a show there. The club will remain open while the windmill is repaired. Vive la tourist attraction!

