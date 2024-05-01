Crazed Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts at Capitol steps — "absolutely calling" to oust Speaker Johnson (video)

A crazed Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily stood in front of the Capitol steps this morning to announce her upcoming motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Do members of Congress support the "Uniparty?!" Georgia's indignant chaos-maker shouted, referring to members from both sides of the aisle who dare to work together in a unified fashion to get things done. "I think every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may."

"And so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate. Absolutely calling it," she continued, standing alongside Kentucky lawmaker Thomas Massie, who also wants Johnson out.

"I can't wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again, having supported a Republican speaker, a 'Christian conservative' [her air quotes, not mine]," she said sarcastically, thinking the rest of America will become as outraged as she is if Congress does whatever it takes to avoid her madness.

And then, like a schoolyard bully anticipating a playground fight, she added, "I'm excited about it." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)